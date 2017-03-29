Hmmmm???? This helps prove that Obama staff intentionally leaked names of US citizens caught up in wiretapping/surveillance of foreign dignitaries. We already know Obama's late second EO allowed intel agencies to spread previously secured material throughout the government. Now we know what they planned on spreading. What a sorry POS Obama turned out to be if this is true. Even tops Bill and Hillary looting the WH and taking the W keys off all the keyboards.
Former Obama official discloses rush to get intelligence on Trump team | Fox News
Seeded on Wed Mar 29, 2017 12:02 PM
